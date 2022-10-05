A video of a group of people holding Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) party flags is being shared on social media with the false claim that it shows Pakistan flags being waved at Congress Party's Bharat Jodo Yatra led by Rahul Gandhi.

In the viral video, a group of men are seen holding a poster of Rahul Gandhi being welcomed and led by a young child walking in the front holding a green flag with the crescent and star which everyone else is also holding.

IUML is a political party in Kerala recognised by the Election Commission of India, and is an ally of the Congress party among others in the United Democratic Front. In its 28th day of the 150-day long Bharat Jodo Yatra, Gandhi and other prominent Congress leaders are currently walking through the state of Karnataka. The foot march, which began in Kanyakumari, Kerala would be traversing several states before it reaches Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir, the end point of the yatra.

Suresh Chavhanke, editor-in-chief of right-wing outlet Sudarshan News tweeted the video with the caption when translated reads, "Which Islamic country has this #India_Jodo_Yatra reached?

BOOM has previously debunked misinformation tweeted by Chavhanke

The same video is being shared on Facebook and Twitter with the false claim.





BOOM also received the viral video on our WhatsApp Tipline number (7700906588) inquiring whether the fags in the viral video are Pakistan flags.

FACT-CHECK

BOOM found that the flags in the viral video claimed to be Pakistani flags, are actually the party flag of the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML).

On observing the flag in the video, one can clearly see that there are visible differences between the flags of Pakistan and the IUML party flag. Not only does the Pakistani flag has a white stripe at the left hand, the crescent and star on it are also positioned differently than the IUML flag.

A comparison can be seen below.





Additionally, in the video, 'IUML PATTAMBI MANDALAM COMMITTEE' is seen written on the banner visible in the hands of the people. Pattambi is a constituency in the Palakkad district of Kerala.





We also found the same video uploaded on the Facebook page of Muslim League Guruvayur on September 26, 2022. The video is accompanied by a caption in Malayalam which translates reads - "Muslim League Pattambi welcomes Indian hero".

The same video was also shared by MSF Amayur. The Muslim Students Federation (MSF) is the student wing of the Indian Union Muslim League.

BOOM has previously fact-checked several instances of the IUML flag being falsely shared on social media as the Pakistani flag.



