No, This Photo Does Not Show A BSP Ad In Lucknow Metro

A photo claiming to show two billboard ads by the Mayawati-led Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) in the Lucknow Metro, is fake as the image has been created using a photo template.



The morphed image is being shared online with a false claim that it shows the "upcoming" BSP government has already started campaigning in Lucknow metro station about women's safety.

The Hindi caption with the photo translates to, "Posters of the upcoming BSP government have already started appearing in Lucknow Metro."

(Hindi: लखनऊ मेट्रो में आगामी बसपा सरकार के पोस्टर अभी से लगना शुरू हो गए हैं l)





Click here to see an archive of the post.







Click here to see the post.

Also Read: Message Falsely Claims Countries Have Cancelled COVID-19 Restrictions

Fact Check

BOOM ran a reverse image search of the photo and found that similar images with blank billboards are available as Photoshop templates i.e. any image can be placed on the blank white billboard.



We found images on the sites pikbest.com, titled as Curved subway billboard Templates PSD and on the site llllline.com as 'billboard underground metro subway mockup 05'. These clearly indicate that the viral BSP image has been created using an editable template.

Comparison

Furthermore, we also found a sign on a similar image mentioning "eathrow Central" which gave us a clue that it could be London Underground station at Heathrow Airport. When we searched with relevant keywords about it on the internet, we got similar pictures from the station on photo websites like Shutterstock, Getty Images.

A video from Heathrow station in London can be seen on YouTube uploaded on January 7, 2020.

Also Read: Old Remark Of Rajnath Singh About Shoe Hurled At Punjab CM Shared As Recent