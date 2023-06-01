An old photo showing a billboard in Andhra Pradesh with the text "Modi No Entry" is being shared with a false claim that it is from Rajasthan during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the state.

The prime minister was in Rajasthan on May 31, 2023, where he addressed a rally in Ajmer to mark nine years of his government at the center.

PM Modi addressed a public meeting on Wednesday where he had attacked the state government led by Congress Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. Rajasthan goes to the polls along with Madhya Pradesh and Chattisgarh later this year with the BJP and Congress going head-to-head.

The viral photo was tweeted by the Twitter user Siya Choudhary (@Siya7232) with the caption when translated reads, "This is Rajasthan, did you think it was Gujarat"

(In Hindi - ये राजस्थान है, गुजरात समझें थे क्या #modi_Go_back #मोदी_वापस_भागो)





The same photo is being shared with the same false claim on Facebook





FACT-CHECK

BOOM found that the viral photo is from February 2019 from Andhra Pradesh and not from Rajasthan during Narendra Modi's visit to the state on May 31, 2023.

A reverse image search using Google Images showed search results with news reports with the viral photo dating back to February 2019 stating that it is from Andhra Pradesh before Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the state ahead of the 2019 general elections.





The News Minute reported on February 9, 2019, on the billboard stating that before PM Modi's visit to Andhra Pradesh, hoardings were erected in several places around Guntur and Vijayawada. The same viral photo can be seen in the below news report.







