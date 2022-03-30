No News Found

Photo Of AAP Leader Raghav Chadha With Makeup At Fashion Week Is Morphed

The image has been digitally altered to show the Rajya Sabha MP with burgundy hair and make-up.

By - Srijit Das
  |  30 March 2022 8:49 AM GMT
Photo Of AAP Leader Raghav Chadha With Makeup At Fashion Week Is Morphed

A viral photo of newly elected Rajya Sabha member and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Raghav Chadha with coloured hair and make-up at the Lakmé Fashion Week in Delhi, is morphed.

The digitally altered image shows Chadha with burgundy hair, eye shadow and lipstick.

On March 27, Chadha walked the ramp for designer Pawan Sachdeva wearing an all-black outfit at the FDCI X Lakmé Fashion Week in New Delhi. The 33-year-old politician was also a showstopper at the event.

Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit tweeted the doctored photo asking his followers to guess whose image it was.


Click here to view an archive of the post.


Click here to view an archive of the post.


Click here to view an archive of the post.

Also Read: No, Rana Ayyub Did Not Call Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock 'Hindu Extremism'

Fact Check

BOOM did a reverse image search and found the original picture on AAP's national social media team member Ankita Shah's tweet published on March 27, 2022.

Shah uploaded three images of Chadha at the event. "Youth icon and youngest Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha is setting Lakme fashion week stage on fire," she wrote.

Click here to view the post.

The comparison between the viral picture and original image can be seen below.

Comparison

Taking a cue from this, we also did a relevant keyword search and found a video of Raghav Chadha on Fashion Design Council of India's (FDCI) official Instagram handle uploaded on March 27, 2022. Other images and videos of the event clearly show the viral image with excessive makeup is altered.

Also Read: Is The Kapil Sharma Show Going Off Air After Boycott Calls? A Fact Check

Claim :   Photo shows AAP leader Raghav Chadha is wearing an extensive makeup and bright lipstick on his face.
Claimed By :  Social Media Users
Fact Check :  False
Fact Check Fake News Aam Aadmi Party Raghav Chadha Viral Photo Fashion Show Lakme Edited Photo 
