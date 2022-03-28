Is The Kapil Sharma Show Going Off Air After Boycott Calls? A FactCheck

Viral social media posts claiming that 'The Kapil Sharma Show' has gone off air after right wing social media users called for a boycott of the show and its host Kapil Sharma, are misleading.

According to news reports, while the show is temporarily going off air, it is unconnected to the controversy over the film 'The Kashmir Files'.



The Kapil Sharma Show is a Hindi language talk show hosted by stand-up comic and actor Kapil Sharma. The show is mostly centered around upcoming Bollywood films.

Social media has been abuzz lately with hashtags trending 'Boycott Kapil Sharma' and 'Boycott Kapil Sharma Show'. The hashtag started after director Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri quoted a tweet saying Sharma had refused to host the crew of The Kashmir Files on his show as the film did not have a big star cast.

However, Sharma refuted Agnihotri's claim while replying to a query of a fan on Twitter.

A Hindi caption with a Facebook post on the show translates to 'Big Breaking: Kapil Sharma Show goes off air. Those who are happy, please react on the post'.

(Hindi: Big braking कपिल शर्मा शो हुआ बंद! जिन्हें खुशी हुई वो पोस्ट पर अवश्य पधारें )





The false claim is viral on Facebook as well as Twitter.





Fact Check

BOOM checked news reports to find out more about The Kapil Sharma Show going off air. We found several reports stating that the show will go off air temporarily.

A report published in the Indian Express on March 26 states that the show is set to go off air temporarily due to the unavailability of Sharma to shoot episodes because of his upcoming USA tour.





The report quoted a source close to Sharma saying that due to his month-long tour planned mid-June, Sharma would not be available to shoot the episodes of the show. "The team has thus decided to take a break during the same time," the report mentions.



According to the report, Sharma had taken a similar short break in January 2021 when he had become a father for the second time.

BOOM checked Sharma's social media handles and found Twitter and Instagram posts about his upcoming US tour.

On March 22, Sharma had shared a poster of the upcoming tour on twitter and Instagram with a caption reading 'Really happy to announce my US-Canada Tour 2022, See you all soon'.

According to the poster, the tour starts on 11th June and will continue till the first week of July.

We also found tweets from SonyLiv on March 23 giving updates on the latest episode of the show.

Saturday night calls for some music, and music is what you'll get!

Join #AnupJalota, #ShailendraSingh & #SudeshBhosale as they take turns singing and laughing on #TheKapilSharmaShow, only on #SonyLIV. pic.twitter.com/swDEo6vMlP — SonyLIV (@SonyLIV) March 23, 2022

BOOM also reached out to the PR team managing The Kapil Sharma Show. The report will be updated upon receiving a reply. We found no credible news report about the show being shut down over calls to boycott it.



