An image of former Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh is going viral with the claim that the University of Oxford is giving out a scholarship in his name.

BOOM found this claim to be false; looking through the scholarships provided by the University of Oxford, we could not find any in Singh's name. We did, however, find a 'Dr. Manmohan Singh Scholarship', provided for doctoral studies at Singh's alma mater St. John's College at the University of Cambridge.

BOOM received the photo with the following text caption on its helpline number:

"800 Years old Oxford University has started a Scholarship in name of Dr. Manmohan Singh, This is worth of a Educated man understood by world, Moment of Pride for all Indians. But not reported in any where in Indian News media. Please spread this to show all to Indians , who are happy mocking this great Scholar. Who laid the foundation of Indian economy today !!!!!"

We also found Facebook users making the same claim. Such posts can be found here, here, and here.

Fact-Check

BOOM did a quick search for scholarships provided by the University of Oxford, to see if there was any named after India's former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh.

We eventually stumbled across a page on the Oxford University website, that contained a list of all the scholarships provided by the university.

Looking through the entire list, we could not find any scholarship named after Singh. We also reached out to a representative of the university, and the article will be updated if and when we get a response.

Furthermore, while looking for scholarships named after Singh, we did come across one given to Indian students for doctoral courses at Singh's alma mater Saint John's College, at the University of Cambridge.

This page on the website of Saint John's College lists down the three students who won the 'Dr. Manmohan Singh Scholarship', given by the University of Cambridge, for the upcoming year.

Singh also went on to do a Doctor of Philosophy at Nuffield College at the University of Oxford. The university, however, does not have a scholarship in his name.

