No, This Photo Does Not Show Rahul Gandhi Getting His Ear Cleaned

A picture purportedly showing former Congress president Rahul Gandhi getting his ear cleaned sitting in a park, is being shared widely on social media with false claims.

BOOM found that the image is morphed. The original photo does not feature Gandhi.



The doctored photo is being shared with sarcastic caption which translates to, 'hey brother, why you are cleaning your ear, the worm is present somewhere else.'

(Original text in Hindi: अरे भाई कान काहे साफ कर रहा है, कीड़ा कही और है)





Click here to view the post.





Click here to view the post.



Also Read: Photo From Congress Chintan Shivir Shared With False Claims

Fact Check

BOOM performed a reverse image search and found the original photo on a The Statesman article published on September 27, 2021.

The article reported about traditional ear-cleaning profession featuring the image on its cover. The image, however, does not show Rahul Gandhi present in it.

The comparison between the viral picture and the original image can be seen below.

Comparison

The Statesman credited the photo to a website named "so.city". We found the same picture on the website published on March 13, 2016.



Also Read: Old Video Of BJP Leaders' Shoe Fight Falsely Linked To AAP's Sanjay Singh