No, This Photo Does Not Show Rahul Gandhi Getting His Ear Cleaned
The photo is morphed. The Congress leader does not feature in the original picture.
A picture purportedly showing former Congress president Rahul Gandhi getting his ear cleaned sitting in a park, is being shared widely on social media with false claims.
BOOM found that the image is morphed. The original photo does not feature Gandhi.
The doctored photo is being shared with sarcastic caption which translates to, 'hey brother, why you are cleaning your ear, the worm is present somewhere else.'
(Original text in Hindi: अरे भाई कान काहे साफ कर रहा है, कीड़ा कही और है)
Click here to view the post.
Click here to view the post.
Also Read: Photo From Congress Chintan Shivir Shared With False Claims
Fact Check
BOOM performed a reverse image search and found the original photo on a The Statesman article published on September 27, 2021.
The article reported about traditional ear-cleaning profession featuring the image on its cover. The image, however, does not show Rahul Gandhi present in it.
The comparison between the viral picture and the original image can be seen below.
The Statesman credited the photo to a website named "so.city". We found the same picture on the website published on March 13, 2016.
Also Read: Old Video Of BJP Leaders' Shoe Fight Falsely Linked To AAP's Sanjay Singh
Claim : Picture shows Rahul Gandhi getting his ear cleaned in a park.
Claimed By : Social Media Users
Fact Check : False
If you value our work, we have an ask: Our journalists work with TruthSeekers like you to publish fact-checks, explainers, ground reports and media literacy content. Much of this work involves using investigative methods and forensic tools. Our work is resource-intensive, and we rely on our readers to fund our work. Support us so we can continue our work of decluttering the information landscape. BECOME A MEMBER
📧 Subscribe to our newsletter here. 📣You can also follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Youtube, Linkedin and Google News
Next Story