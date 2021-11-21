BJP Leaders Pass Off Image Of Srisailam Dam As Project In UP

A picture of Srisailam dam constructed across Krishna river in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana is viral on social media with captions passing it off as an irrigation project in Bundelkhand region of Uttar Pradesh.

BOOM found that the picture has been used out of context by social media users, including several Bharatiya Janata Party leaders, giving credit to the Yogi Adityanath led UP government for facilitating better irrigation opportunities in Bundelkhand.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had inaugurated multiple development projects in Mahoba district of Uttar Pradesh on November 19. According to a report published in the Mint, the projects aim at alleviating the water shortage issue in the region. The image of Srisailam dam has been shared in this backdrop.

The picture has been shared by several BJP leaders with misleading captions.



MLA Avadhesh Singh tweeted the image with a caption reading 'Bundelkhand which was traditionally used by politicians for their personal benefits is today witnessing a sea of change. #बुलन्द_बुन्देलखण्ड'.

Bundelkhand which was traditionally used by politicians for their personal benefits is today witnessing a sea of change. #बुलन्द_बुन्देलखण्ड pic.twitter.com/rddId0NV5n — Dr. Avadhesh Singh MLA (@DrAvadheshBJP) November 19, 2021

Hindu Yuva Vahini, Gujarat in-charge Yogi Devnath tweeted the same image with a caption 'Drought prone region of Bundelkhand will get irrigation projects during visit by PM Modi ji and CM Yogi ji #बुलन्द_बुन्देलखण्ड'.

Drought prone region of Bundelkhand will get irrigation projects during visit by PM Modi ji and CM Yogi ji #बुलन्द_बुन्देलखण्ड pic.twitter.com/2WBZYlyaNY — Yogi Devnath (@YogiDevnath2) November 19, 2021

Another BJP MLA Ravindra Nath Tripathi shared the image with a caption reading 'Drought prone region of Bundelkhand will get irrigation projects during visit by PM Modi ji and CM Yogi ji #बुलन्द_बुन्देलखण्ड'.

Drought prone region of Bundelkhand will get irrigation projects during visit by PM Modi ji and CM Yogi ji #बुलन्द_बुन्देलखण्ड pic.twitter.com/S7FROrAeSE — Ravindra Nath Tripathi🇮🇳 (@Ravindranathbjp) November 19, 2021

The picture is viral on Facebook with similar captions.









Fact Check

BOOM did a reverse image search on the photo and found that the same picture was carried in several news reports. Google suggested that the photo could be that of Srisailam dam.

A Deccan Chronicle report from 2014 carried the same image under a headline 'DC debate: Srisailam power generation row between Telangana and Andhra Pradesh'.





The Deccan Chronicle article mentions about the issues of power production, and water sharing between the states of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.



BOOM found that the Srisailam dam has been constructed across Krishna river on the border of Mahbubnagar district in Telangana and Kurnool district of Andhra Pradesh.



Projects Inaugurated by PM Modi in Bundelkhand

BOOM found a video uploaded on PM Modi's official YouTube channel which had visuals from the projects inaugurated by him on November 19, 2021.

