VFX Video Of Bird Falsely Linked To Forest Fires

A collage of two videos featuring an Arabic Islamic speaker and a bird created by simulation is circulating on social media with a false claim that it shows a bird, earlier mentioned in Islam almost 1400 years ago, generating fire from its body to cause forest fire.

The video shows two simultaneous footage, one of the speaker Dr Abdul-Daem Al-Kaheel and the other of a bird setting fire to its surrounding, produced with its beak.

The caption with the video in Hindi translates to, "Have you always heard about forest fires in America? Now they have come to know that the bird seen in this video is setting fire, Allah's prophet Sallallahu Alaihi Wasallam had mentioned this bird 1400 years ago, then Sahaba-e-Ikram also used to wonder, now it is confirmed across the world!"

(Original Caption in Hindi: अमरीका में आप हमेशा जंगलो में आग लगने की खबर सुनते थे ? अब जाकर उन्हें पता चला है कि यह विडियो में देखा गया पक्षी आग लगा रहा है,अल्लाह के नबी सल्ललाहु अलयही वस्सलम ने 1400 साल पहले इस पक्षी का जिक्र कीया था,तब सहाबा ए इक्राम भी ताज्जुब करते थे , दुनिया में अब जाकर पृष्ठी हुई!)





Click here to view the post.



Also Read: Vir Das' Wiki Page Vandalised To Make False Claim Of Him Being A Muslim

The video is also doing the rounds with a caption in English. "In the West you always hear a fires burning in their wild, now they have discovered that this bird is causing a fire, whereupon the Prophet Muhammad called this bird to beware of it more than 1400 years ago the whites have begun to know this bird now."

The same video was sent to BOOM's helpline number with an English caption for verification.





Fact Check

BOOM broke both the videos into its respective keyframes and found that the video of the bird producing fire with its beak is actually a work of simulation.



First Video

We broke the video where an Islamic scholar can be heard speaking in Arabic and was led to a video uploaded on a YouTube channel on November 7, 2019. The title with the video in Arabic translates to, "The phenomenon of bushfires in Australia baffled scientists and then discovered that it was caused by a bird!".

(Original Text in Arabic: ظاهرة حرائق الغابات في استراليا حيرت العلماء ثم اكتشفو انها بسبب طائر !)

According to the description section of the video the speaker is identified as Dr Abdul-Daem Al-Kaheel.



Taking a cue from this, we did a keyword search in Arabic on YouTube and found a video posted on Abdul-Daem Al-Kaheel's YouTube channel carrying the same visuals as seen in the viral video.

In the about section of the YouTube channel, Abdul-Daem Al-Kaheel is described as a researcher in scientific miracles in the Qur'an and Sunnah.



Second Video

A reverse image search on one of the keyframes of the bird's video led us to the same video uploaded on a YouTube channel 'Fabricio Rabachim' on December 14, 2020 with the title "Quero-Quero Power". The video shows a clear closeup of a bird, which turns blue and then produces a shot of fire with its beak. Eventually, it walks out alive from the smoke caused by the fire.

According to the description of the channel, Fabricio Rabachim is a "self-taught professional in Visual Effects (VFX)" and has been "working for over 15 years with computer graphics, both in advertising and in cinema."



In an interaction related to a query about the video, Fabricio Rabachim replied to a user stating that he made the video using 3ds Max and Phoenix software.

Translated Version Of The Comments

Also Read: Ahead of Punjab, UP Elections, PM Modi Repeals 3 Farm Laws

