Image Of Kejriwal Promising Freebies In Himachal Pradesh Is Morphed

Nighat Abbass, spokesperson for Bharatiya Janata Party's Delhi Unit, recently tweeted a doctored image of a hoarding showing Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal promising Rs 1,000 to women in Himachal Pradesh, if he gets funds from the central government.

BOOM traced the original image of the hoarding, which actually read, "Thank you Delhi."

The image is viral in the backdrop of the upcoming elections in Himachal Pradesh this year, where AAP will contend against the incumbent BJP government.

The Hindi text in the photo reads as, "If the central government gives us funds, Himachal's mothers and sisters will get 1000 rupees per month - Arvind Kejriwal" (Original Text in Hindi: अगर केंद्र सरकार हमें फंड दे तो हिमाचल की माताओं-बहनों को मिलेगा 1000 रुपये प्रतिमाह - अरविंद केजरीवाल).

The part of the text saying "if the central government gives us funds" is written in a much smaller font, to give the impression that Kejriwal and his party are trying to mislead people through the hoarding.

AAP has been criticised several times in the past by opposing parties for providing "freebies". The party's Himachal Pradesh in-charge Satyendar Jain recently echoed the party's voice and supported the idea of providing free electricity during a press conference.

Fact Check

BOOM did a reverse image with the photo of the hoarding, which led us to a similar photo used in an article by NDTV, published on February 14, 2015.

We noticed that the image features the same photograph of Arvind Kejriwal, but with a completely different text next to it. The Hindi text on the hoarding's photo reads as, "Thank you Delhi - Arvind Kejriwal".

The comparison between the viral photo and the original image below confirms that they are both the same.

Comparison

We also found the same photo on an India Today report dating back to February 15, 2015. It also read, "Thank you Delhi."

This leads us to believe that the recent images of the hoarding tweeted by Abbass and others is morphed.

