A video purporting to show Chandrababu Naidu, leader of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) answering "100 percent" when asked by a reporter if current Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, Jagan Mohan Reddy, would be re-elected as the CM, is doctored with a fake audio of the question.

BOOM, in its factcheck, found that the claims are false and in the original video, Chandrababu Naidu was heard saying that TDP would win the election, not Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party's (YSRCP) Jagan Mohan Reddy.

In the video, a reporter asks, "Sir, Jagan will come back to power again?" to which Chandrababu Naidu says, "100 percent."

BOOM found that the video has been edited with a fake voiceover of the reporter to misrepresent his question to Chandrababu Naidu. In the original video, the reporter is heard asking Naidu about whether his party, the TDP would win, to which Naidu replies in the affirmative.



We ran a keyword search on X to look for the original byte of Chandrababu Naidu and found a video shared by ANI on May 13, 2024, the day of polling in Andhra Pradesh. Naidu had spoken to reporters after casting his vote and urged other citizens to vote too.

During this time, he was asked by a reporter, "Will TDP be back again in Andhra Pradesh sir?" This question by the journalist has been edited in the viral video and changed to "Jagan will come back to power again?"

This portion of the viral video begins from 0:09 of this video.





#WATCH | Guntur: After casting his vote, Former Andhra Pradesh CM and TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu says, "It is our responsibility to cast our vote and demand a bright future. 100% (TDP will come to power in the state)"



Voting for Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections and the… pic.twitter.com/Jh8SXe1OP1 — ANI (@ANI) May 13, 2024





He further added, "I am appealing to everyone to exercise their right to vote. People have come from abroad at their own expense to cast their vote. I thank everyone."







