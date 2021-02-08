Photo Of Sikh Soldiers Meeting Family Protesting In Delhi? A FactCheck

A set of images showing an emotional moment between a Sikh men and two Sikh soldiers in the Indian Army uniform, is viral with misleading claims that it is from Delhi, where the soldiers rushed to meet their families who are participating in the ongoing Delhi farmers' protest.

The images appear to show a teary-eyed Indian Army soldier along with another soldier and two other men. Emotional narratives spun around the images state that these two jawans came straight to the Delhi border once granted leave by the Indian Army. They met their father, a protesting farmer and broke into tears. The set of two images have been shared by several verified handles including Manjinder Singh Sirsa, national spokesperson, Shiromani Akali Dal.

News 18 Punjabi also published an article based on Sirsa's social media narratives on the images. Here is an archive of the same.

Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan 🇮🇳 🙏🏼



The Indian National Congress has also tweeted the same image with the caption, (Original caption in Hindi: "जिस किसान और जवान को इस भाजपाई हुकूमत के अहंकार ने आमने-सामने खड़ा कर दिया है, वो दोनों ही देश सेवा के लिए समर्पित हैं और उनमें एक-दूसरे के प्रति सहयोग का भाव है। भाजपा की साजिशें हमारे किसान और जवान को बांट नहीं सकती।")

जिस किसान और जवान को इस भाजपाई हुकूमत के अहंकार ने आमने-सामने खड़ा कर दिया है, वो दोनों ही देश सेवा के लिए समर्पित हैं और उनमें एक-दूसरे के प्रति सहयोग का भाव है।



Fact Check

BOOM found that the image is from Ludhiana's bus stand in Punjab and not from any of the three Delhi borders - Tikri, Ghazipur and Singhu - where farmers have camped to protest against the farm laws. We used a magnifying tool from InVid to enlarge the banners behind one of the images. On one of the images, Parking Bus Stand Ludhiana can be seen.





We then looked up with keywords on Facebook and found a video by Ludhiana Post that was shot at the Ludhiana bus stand. We were independently able to match the location in the viral video with the visuals from the Ludhiana Post video. The same was corroborated with images from Google Maps. Click here.

Below is a comparison of a screengrab from the Ludhiana Post video with the viral image.





While we were unable to identify the people in the viral image including the soldiers, the location of the image has been identified as Ludhiana, Punjab. The same dismisses the narrative that soldiers were at the Delhi borders to meet their father, a protesting farmer.

