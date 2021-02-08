Fake Tweet Of Rihanna Taking A Dig At Kangana's Income Surfaces

An edited screenshot of a tweet by pop singer Rihanna is viral on social media with a false claim that she tweeted back at actor Kangana Ranaut after the latter took a dig at her for her tweet on the farmers' protest.

Netizens are falling for the tweet that says that the pop singer pays the dancers in her show more than the earnings of Ranaut in her last five films.

The tweet text reads, ''I pay the dancers in my show more than her last five films have earned.''

Rihanna's tweet on February 2 about the ongoing farmers' protest has sparked a controversy among Indian and foreign Twitter users.

The fake screenshot of Rihanna's tweet was shared on Facebook with a Hindi caption that reads, ''A woman like Kangana dances in my program, she also does it at a cheaper rate.'' (Original caption: ''#कंगणा जैसी औरत मेरे प्रोग्राम में डांस करती है वह भी सस्ते भाव पर #रिहाना'')



It has also been shared on Twitter quoting Rihanna as saying the same.

Rihanna : I pay the dancers in my show more than her last five film have earned



Kangana : I earned Most Loyal pet of the Govt for borking like a dog no one has that talent except me and arnab@rihanna @KanganaTeam — Shan Khan (@shanu0836) February 8, 2021

Fact Check

BOOM was able to ascertain that the viral screenshot is edited and Rihanna has not tweeted about Kangana Ranaut. A simple look at the viral screenshot shows that the handle of Rihanna is @username. Whereas, the pop singer's original handle is @rihanna.

We have compared the viral screenshot with an original tweet by Rihanna on her official Twitter account and found other discrepancies. Rihanna's tweets on her Twitter handles are done from 'Twitter for iPhone' and not 'Twitter for Android' as used in the viral photo.

Left: Viral Tweet Screenshot | Right: Original Tweet by Rihanna

BOOM further checked Rihanna's timeline on her official Twitter account and did not find any tweet about Ranaut or anything indicating the Bollywood actress.

Timeline of Rihanna's official Twitter account

Kangana had made remarks on the singer by quote tweeting her tweet on farmers' protest on February 2.

No one is talking about it because they are not farmers they are terrorists who are trying to divide India, so that China can take over our vulnerable broken nation and make it a Chinese colony much like USA...

Sit down you fool, we are not selling our nation like you dummies. https://t.co/OIAD5Pa61a — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) February 2, 2021

