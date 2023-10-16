An old video of people trying to climb a concrete wall has been shared on social media claiming that it shows terrorists and their supporters trying to enter the territory of Israel amid the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas.

Suresh Chavhanke, editor-in-chief of right-wing news outlet Sudarshan News and news outlet ABP News shared the video with claims that it shows visuals of the recent conflict.



Chavhanke posted the video on X (formerly known as Twitter) with the caption, "Terrorists and their supporters are trying to enter Israeli territory by jumping the fence. View of the Israel- Lebanon boundary".



(Original Text in Hindi: आतंकी और उनके समर्थक बाड़ फांदकर इजरायली क्षेत्र में घुसने की कोशिश कर रहे हैं. Israel - Lebanon सीमा का दृश्य)





Media outlet ABP News also uploaded the video on Facebook with a Hindi caption that translates to, "Israel preparing for a major attack on Hamas, movement on Gaza border intensifies, watch big news live." The segment of the viral video can be watched from 23 seconds to 1 minute 17 seconds time stamp in their report present below.

The video has been shared widely on Facebook with a similar false claim.









Fact Check

BOOM first performed a reverse image search using keyframes from the video and found a news article published by Arab News on May 17, 2021.

The news report stated that some Lebanese then held a protest in support of Palestinians at the southern border of Lebanon. The people, during the protest, climbed a wall in Adaisseh village near the Lebanese Israel border.



We also found a post by Palestinian news outlet Quds News Network related to the viral video. The post carried images of the protest and mentioned that the Lebanese people climbed the Israeli concrete barrier in protest of the Israeli aggression on Gaza.

Hundreds of Lebanese protesters climb the Israeli concrete barrier along the Lebanon-occupied Palestine border and try to infiltrate into occupied Palestine to clash with Israeli occupation army in protest of the Israeli aggression on Gaza.#GazaUnderAttack #GazaUnderFire pic.twitter.com/tqDwnZ8EMi — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) May 15, 2021

A comparison between a frame from the viral video and an image uploaded by the news outlet can be seen below. It can be noticed that the person carrying the flag in both the visuals is same but the photo and the video were shot from two different angles.





We also found a video about the incident on a YouTube channel named The National News published on May 16, 2021. The description with the video stated that thousands of Lebanese demonstrated on Lebanon's southern border in support of the Palestinians. This is a video of the same incident that was shot from a different angle.







