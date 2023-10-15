A video of CNN news reporter Clarissa Ward taking cover near a ditch from incoming rockets allegedly launched by Hamas group is being shared with an altered audio falsely claiming the news network was caught faking a report on a Hamas attack.

On October 9, 2023, Clarissa Ward was reporting near the Israel - Gaza border after the sudden ambush by the Islamic militant group Hamas on Israeli troops on October 7, 2023. Ward and her team were forced to take shelter from incoming rockets and the dramatic footage of them reported by CNN had gone viral.



The viral video is being shared falsely claiming that the video shows CNN faking their reporting on Hamas rocket attacks towards Israel.

The video is being shared on social media with the caption, "A huge scandal in which the #American media lied. CNN forgot that its anchor was broadcasting live, and he asked the reporter and the cameraman over the phone to pretend that they were under threat from #Hamas missiles. He also asked the cameraman to focus the picture close to them so that signs of fear could appear on them. He also asked them to look around them in a way as if they were terrified of fear. Hamas rockets!"





The same video is being shared with the false claim on X (formerly known as Twitter) with the same false.





BOOM also received the video on its helpline number for verification.

FACT-CHECK



BOOM found that the audio in the viral video directing and giving instructions to Clarissa Ward has been inserted into the CNN news report. The original audio does not have any voice directing her to take cover or giving instructions to the team to act dramatically.

Taking a hint from the logo present in the viral video - 'The Quartering', we found that the audio was added by a satirical YouTube channel with the same name.









The video with the satirical audio was posted by The Quartering on YouTube channel on October 11, 2023, with the title, "CNN Busted FAKING Attack In Israel For The Camera! This Is INSANE & Appalling!"

On hearing the audio references like "Blair Witch Project", which is a Hollywood movie, these are major giveaways that it is satire.

On comparing this to the original video report by CNN from October 9, 2023, we can clearly notice that there is no audio giving the crew directions in the video report.



The X handle of The Quartering also clarified that it was a 'meme' and it had added the viral voiceover audio to the news report.

It was a meme. A MEME. Literally everyone in MSM is reporting on our MEME. hahahahahahaha pic.twitter.com/F64sbWJVEh — TheQuartering (@TheQuartering) October 14, 2023

CNN also issued an official statement to the New York Post calling the viral video, "fabricated, inaccurate and irresponsibly distorts the reality of the moment that was covered live."



