Of all the fact-checks published by BOOM in September, the G20 Summit 2023, the India-Canada diplomatic standoff and the Morocco earthquake were the most popular topics that generated false and misleading claims, accounting for 11%, 5.3% and 4.3%, respectively.



Of the 93 fact-checks that were published in September in English, Hindi and Bangla, 31.18% of the claims were Political in nature. This was followed by Communal (13%) and Alarmist (13%) claims.

Claims that were political (31.18%) in nature mostly included topics like the 2023 G20 Summit and the Indo-Canadian diplomatic row.





Theme Assessment

G20 Summit 2023

The eighteenth G20 or Group of Twenty was held in New Delhi, India, between September 9 and September 10, 2023. Following the event, BOOM analysed a string of claims between September 11 and 19.

Here are the trends that we observed:

The claims mainly targeted politicians of India and other countries such United States President Joe Biden, Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Lok Sabha MP Rahul Gandhi.

Claims in connection with the G20 Summit nearly saw positive and negative sentiments in equal measure. Of the ten claims, 5 contained negative sentiments, 4 positive and 1 neutral. Claims related to PM Modi and Joe Biden had positive sentiments whereas those related to Rahul Gandhi, Sheikh Hasina and others were negative.

For example, a false claim related to a Times Now interview of Deputy Leader serving on the Norwegian Nobel Committee, Asle Toje went viral on social media stating that Toje revealed how PM Modi was being considered as a contender for the Nobel Peace Prize.

BOOM found that the video was from March 2022 and the Times Now Report had grossly misquoted Toje. During the interview he had said, “ I hope every leader in every nation is inspired to do the work that is necessary to be awarded the Nobel Peace Prize.” The statement did not mention considering Modi as a contender for the award.