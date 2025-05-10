Viral Video Of Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif Admitting Defeat Is A Deepfake

A viral video claiming Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif publicly admitted defeat to India is a deepfake with an AI generated voice over.

In the viral video, Sharif is addressing the lower house of Pakistan, the National Assembly and claiming that he is saddened to admit defeat claiming the country was running out of resources and soldiers losing morale, with no help from United Arab Emirates (UAE) and China.

BOOM found that the viral video has been overlaid with an AI generated voiceover and traced the original back to May 7, 2025 when Sharif in a parliamentary address praised the Pakistan Air Force for their actions against Operation Sindoor.

The viral video is being shared with a claim in Hindi that translates to, "Pakistan is admitting defeat, listen to their Prime Minister"

(Original text in Hindi : पाकिस्तान हार मान रहा है, उनके प्रधानमंत्री को सुनिए)

In the video Sharif can be heard admitting defeat and claiming if he had not done so, Pakistan would have to surrender to India. (Archive link )





FACT CHECK - Viral Video Is A Deepfake, AI Audio Overlaid

BOOM found no credible reports confirming that prime minister Sharif had publicly admitted defeat.

Sharif posted on X, thanking US President Trump for facilitating the 'outcome and peace in South Asia.'

His post came after Trump took to social media to announce that the two countries in conflict had agreed to an immediate ceasefire.

We then ran reverse image searches on the video keyframes and found the original video posted on Facebook by an Arabic news outlet Al Arabiya on May 8 2025.

The news outlet on its verified page uploaded the video with text in Urdu that roughly translates to, "Shehbaz Sharif praises the performance of the Pakistani Air Force: "We were able to shoot down 10 Indian aircraft, but we only shot down 5 out of restraint. Any enemy aircraft that takes off will be shot down into the sea."





Several elements seen in the viral video match the one in the original video.

Using this, we looked for news stories matching the statement and found Pakistan Today and a Hindustan Times reporting about his address on May 7, 2025. Pakistan Today reported the speech as, "(Sharif) described India’s attempt to strike Pakistan as “cowardly” and lauded the military for turning a dark night into one of triumph." The reports add that Sharif addressed the National Assembly of Pakistan on the day India launched the military attack Operation Sindoor.

BOOM found that in the original, Sharif does not make any mention of surrender or not having received help from UAE or China.

VIDEO IS AI GENERATED

BOOM then tested the audio on Hiya and Hive moderation, audio detection tools, conclusively confirming that the voiceover was generated or modified by AI, with only 4 percent match with live human markers.









On Saturday, the Indian Ministry Of External Affairs in a press briefing said India and Pakistan had agreed to a mutual ceasefire, halting all military action, starting 5pm May 10, 2025.



