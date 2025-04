An old video is being shared on social media with the false claim that it shows Indian Army personnel carrying the dead bodies of three suspected terrorists involved in the Pahalgam terror attack.

At least 26 people, mostly tourists, were killed and several others injured when terrorists opened fire near a popular meadow in Pahalgam, Kashmir, on April 22. According to reports, the three attackers have been identified as Hashim Musa alias Suleiman and Ali Bhai alias Talha Bhai both Pakistani militants, and Abid Hussain Thoker, a resident of Anantnag, Jammu and Kashmir.

The 1.19 minutes video is being shared on Facebook and Instagram. In the video, military personnel can be seen carrying three motionless bodies.

The video is being shared on Instagram with the caption, "All the four terrorists involved in the Pahalgam incident hunted down and killed by the Indian Army"





Click here to view

FACT-CHECK

BOOM found that the viral video dates back to December 2018 and is not from a recent army operation against terrorists involved in the Pahalgam terror attack.

We broke the video into keyframes and ran a reverse image search using Google Lens, which showed that the video had been shared on social media as far back as December 2018.

The same video was posted on YouTube on December 10, 2018, with the caption, "Jai Hind Indian army (2)".

The sequence of events in the video below matched with the viral video.







Click here to view.

The same video was also being shared on social media in February 2019 with the false claim that it showed an operation against terrorists following the 2019 Pulwama attack. SM Hoax Slayer had fact-checked the same video and reported that the earliest upload of the video on YouTube was on December 9, 2018.

BOOM was unable to independently verify the incident in the viral video, however, we were able to establish that it is not from any recent Indian Army operation against the Pahalgam terror suspects in Kashmir.