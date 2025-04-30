A disturbing video of a person being repatedly flogged with his hands and legs tied to a cot, is viral with false claims linking it to the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir.

BOOM has debunked the same video in 2018 when it was viral with the false claim that the man is a Kashmiri local tortured by Indian soldiers.

The video is currently viral with false claims that the man is one of the terrorists involved in the attack on tourists which left 26 people dead. It is also being shared claiming the man is the zipline operator in Kashmir who the National Investigative Agency (NIA) is looking to question after a video of him chanting Allahu Akbar while releasing a tourist on the zipline was shown by a news channel.

BOOM has not included the video because of its graphic nature.

Posts on X and Facebook are sharing the video with a photo of the zipline operator, Arshad Nadeem, as seen in the news video.

The Hindi text with the post roughly translates to, "Arshad Nadeem, the zip line operator who pushed a Hindu tourist to death, is now being welcomed at the NIA office. After the video went viral, this terrorist was arrested this evening and handed over to the NIA... What do you think—should he be executed or released?"

(Original Text in Hindi: हिन्दू पर्यटक को मौत के मुँह में धक्का देने वाले अरसद नदीम ज़िप लाइन ऑपरेटर का NIA ऑफिस में स्वागत है वीडियो वायरल होने के बाद आज शाम ही इस आतंकवादी को गिरफ्तार कर NIA को सौंपा गया है... आपकी क्या राय.. मार दिया जाये या छोड़ दिया जाये?)

Click here to view the post and here for an archive.

BOOM also received the same video on its tipline number (+917700906588) with a request for verification.

Fact Check

BOOM had in 2018 debunked the same video and found that it is from Pakistan and shows the training of soldiers in the country's Special Service Group (SSG), an elite commando unit.

The video was then viral claiming those beating the man are Indian soldiers.

A close analysis of the video showed the men beating wearing t-shirts bearing the crescent and star, symbols from Pakistan's flag. In the below screenshot the same is visible on the clothes of one of the soldiers pinning down another.

BOOM had in 2018 found three instances of the video being shared online between July and August 2018, each linking it to the Pakistan Army. While some captions with the video claimed it shows the torture of a Baloch student, other posts claimed it showed training of SSG soldiers.

Sher Mohammad Bugti, central spokesperson of the Baloch Republican Party, also shared the video on July 5, 2018, claiming it shows the torture of a Baloch student.

Click here to view the post and here for an archive.

A search for SSG training on YouTube showed results for similar videos of soldiers tied to cots and repeatedly flogged by other soldiers.

A video clip titled 'Pak Army SSG Commando Training | OMG |' shows similar event. reveals that the interrogation was conducted in Hindi spoken with a Punjabi accent. In all the videos, the insignia on the soldiers uniform is the Pakistan national flag.

BOOM was, however, not able to independently confirm when and where the video was shot. But was able to confirm that the video dates back to 2018 at least, before the Pahalgam attack on April 22, 2025.



