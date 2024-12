Viral claims stating that the 'One Nation, One Election' Bill has been passed in the Lok Sabha are circulating on social media. However, this is misleading because the Lok Sabha has only approved a motion to introduce two related bills for discussion; they haven’t been passed or made into law yet.

A graphic showing this vote division is viral on social media, falsely claiming that the Lok Sabha has passed the ‘One Nation, One Election’ Bill.

Fact-check

The Lower House of Parliament has introduced two Bills focused on implementing ‘One Nation, One Election’ for discussion, but they have not yet been passed into law.

The two Bills introduced, ‘The Constitution 129th Amendment Bill 2024’ and ‘The Union Territories Laws Amendment Bill 2024,’ aim to implement simultaneous elections for the Lok Sabha and State Assemblies. However, the Opposition INDIA bloc strongly opposed the introduction of these Bills, arguing that they violated the basic structure of the Constitution and were “anti-federal”.

The parliamentary proceedings show that the Lok Sabha voted on a motion to introduce Bills related to "One Nation, One Election." Of the total MPs present, 269 voted in favour, while 198 voted against. This means that the motion was adopted, but the Lok Sabha did not pass the actual Bill itself. Instead, they agreed to start discussions on the Bills.

A Bill goes through three readings in both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha before it is sent to the President of India for approval.

The first reading of a Bill involves a motion seeking permission to introduce the Bill in the House.

The second reading involves a general discussion on the principles and provisions of the Bill followed by a clause by clause consideration of the Bill, as introduced in the House or as reported by a Select or Joint Committee.

The third reading involves discussion on the motion to pass the Bill, either in its original form or as amended.

Once both Houses of Parliament pass the Bill, it is sent to the President for approval. After the President gives assent, the Bill becomes a law.