A scripted video showing women being rescued from a cupboard is being shared with a false communal claim that Hindu women are being kidnapped so that they can be killed and their body parts can be sold.

BOOM found that the video was scripted and created by a YouTuber Naveen Jangra, with a disclaimer stating it was made for entertainment purposes.

The clip is being shared with a Telugu caption that translates to, "Love Jihad ..... They are kidnapping innocent Hindu girls by looting them, be careful. They are earning 70 to 90 lakhs by killing and selling their body parts, be careful".

(Original Text in Telugu: లవ్ జీహాద్..... తో అమాయక హిందూ ఆడపిల్లలను లోబరుచుకుని కిడ్నాప్ చేస్తున్నారు జాగ్రత్త. చంపేసి శరీరం అవయాలు అమ్ముకొని 70 నుంచి 90 లక్షలు సంపాదించుతున్నారు జాగ్రత్త)





Fact Check

We noticed a disclaimer embedded in the footage which clarified that the video’s content was meant solely for entertainment purposes. See screengrab below.





We then ran a reverse image search on the keyframes to identify its creator. The search directed us to the verified YouTube channel of Naveen Jangra, a content creator known for producing videos for entertainment purposes.

The video was also uploaded to Naveen Jangra's YouTube channel on February 12, 2023, featuring the same disclaimer.

We explored Jangra's YouTube channel and found videos of him acting. On Instagram, he describes himself as a video creator and has shared photos with several Bollywood actors.

