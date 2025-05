A video, purportedly showing the destruction of Pakistan's Fateh-2 ballistic missile by the Indian Air Defense System in Sirsa, Haryana, is widely circulating across social media platforms. The footage, showing missiles streaking across the sky, is being falsely linked to the recent India-Pakistan border conflict.

BOOM found that the video has been available on the internet since December 2024 and is originally related to the Israel-Yemen conflict. It has no connection to the recent escalation between India and Pakistan. We also noticed that people speaking in Hindi in the video was added later as an audio overlay. The circulation of this video comes in the wake of nearly a week-long exchange of fire and military engagement between India and Pakistan. On May 10, 2025, Indian External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar announced that both countries had reached an “understanding” to halt military operations and cross-border hostilities. However, shortly after the announcement of the ceasefire, reports emerged of fresh cross-border firing from the Pakistani side at several locations along the Jammu border, according to a Border Security Force (BSF) official. Sharing the viral false video on X, a user wrote, “Pakistan tried to hit the capital of India, New Delhi by it's long range missile Fateh-2 But intercepted by Barak-8 missile defence system in Sirsa of Haryana. Porkis has crossed all the limit.”



BOOM found that the original footage is from the Yemen-Israel conflict. We ran a reverse image search with the key frames of the video and found a post on Instagram from January 2025. However, there was no information about the location of the video in the post. Upon further scrutiny, we found the same video which was posted on X in December 2024. Additionally, claims circulated alongside the video suggesting that Qatar's army had fired missiles at a UFO. However, many users in the comment section dismissed these claims as fake.











Further we found that the Arab fact-checking outlet Misbar had debunked the viral claim, stating that the video is actually linked to the Yemen-Israel conflict. According to Misbar, the footage shows an attack on the Israeli city of Tel Aviv by Yemen’s Houthi rebels at around 3:50 p.m. on December 21, 2024.

Both CNN and The Times of Israel citing official sources, confirmed that a missile launched by Yemen’s Houthis struck a public park in the Jaffa area of Tel Aviv around midnight on Friday–Saturday (December 21), injuring at least 16 people, including a three-year-old girl.