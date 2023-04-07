2020 Video of Dalit Man Made To Drink Water From Shoe Resurfaces
BOOM found that the incident took place in 2020 in Sardarpura, Rajasthan
Claim
A disturbing video of a Dalit man being forced to drink water from the shoe of an upper-caste man is being circulated online as recent. The video was tweeted with a caption, "A Dalit person is made to drink water from the shoes of the upp€r c@ste. This b@rbar!sm and d!scrim!nation are inherent features of Hindu Rashtra."
Fact
BOOM had earlier fact checked the video in August 2022 when it was circulating with the claim that it showed a Dalit child in Rajasthan being assaulted by a teacher in school. We had found that the video is from Sardarpura, Rajasthan, and the incident took place in June 2020. According to reports by Dainik Bhaskar and The Free Press Journal, Kaluram Devasi was punished by the panchayat members for having an affair with a married woman. He was made to drink urine from a liquor bottle and when he asked for water, it was given to him in one of the Panchayat member's shoe. Following an FIR lodged in Sumerpur, six people, including one minor, were arrested.
