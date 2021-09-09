Photo From Bangladesh Falsely Linked To Recent Assam Boat Accident

A disturbing image showing deceased victims of a passenger ferry accident in Bangladesh is being falsely linked to a boat capsizing incident in Assam which happened on September 8, 2021.

The image shows navy and fire brigade personnel overlooking rows of bodies that were wrapped up in white cloth and lined side by side.

According to reports, a private passenger boat sank in Brahmaputra river after being hit by a bigger ferry coming from the opposite side in Jorhat district, Assam on September 8, 2021. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswas Sarma said the boat was carrying 90 passengers when it capsized; one person died and two are missing so far. According to The Assam State Disaster Management Authority 87 passengers were rescued on Wednesday night.

The image is being shared by Assamese users with the caption, " In my country cows are more valuable than humans"

On September 1, Allahabad High Court dismissed the plea of a man accused of cow slaughter. The judge said cows should be declared as a national animal and protection of cows should be declared as a fundamental right for Hindus. The judge also added that scientists believe that cows are the only animal that inhales and exhales oxygen.

Another Facebook user also shared the image with the same claim.

Fact Check

The image was flagged by independent journalist Rokibuz Zaman on Twitter.

Fake news alert: Old photo of Bangladesh Boat accident is being shared to refer the Thursday's Assam boat accident where vessels collided on Brahmaputra near Jorhat.#AssamBoatAccident pic.twitter.com/fW2fNd4ce6 — Rokibuz Zaman (@ROKIBUZZAMAN2) September 9, 2021





BOOM found that the image is from Dhaka, Bangladesh when a passenger boat capsized on Buriganga river on June 29, 2020.

We ran a reverse image search with the image and found a Reuters article published on June 29, 2020. The article features the same image with a caption, "Dead bodies are seen piled up on a boat after a passenger ferry capsized in the river Buriganga in Dhaka, Bangladesh, June 29, 2020. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain". The image was taken by photojournalist Mohammad Ponir Hossain.

According to reports, at least 30 people died including 20 men, 7 women and three children and several were missing after the passenger ferry capsized in Buriganga river in Dhaka, Bangladesh.

