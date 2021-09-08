No, Bigg Boss Contestant Urfi Javed Is Not Related To Javed Akhtar

A video of Bigg Boss OTT contestant Urfi Javed posing for photographers at Mumbai airport is viral on social media with netizens falsely linking her to lyricist Javed Akhtar and his wife actor Shabana Azmi.

BOOM reached out to Azmi who denied the false claims and said that Urfi Javed is not related to the Akhtar family.

After being evicted from the reality show, Urfi Javed, an actor, was spotted at the airport. She was criticised by netizens for her 'inappropriate airport look'. Javed can be seen coming out of the airport in a micro top and a cropped denim jacket and a pair of jeans.

Meanwhile, on September 3, 2021 during an interview with news organisation NDTV, Javed Akhtar compared the Hindu far right organisation Rashtriya Swayam Sevak (RSS) with the Taliban and said that the right wing across the world wants the same thing. "Just like the Taliban want an Islamic state, there are those who want a Hindu Rashtra, " Akhtar was quoted as saying. Akhtar's remarks stirred up a controversy and right wing leaders asked an apology for his remarks.

In this backdrop Urfi Javed's video at the airport has been shared on Facebook with a false Hindi caption that links her to the Akhtar family. The caption reads,"This is Javed Akhtar's granddaughter Urfi Javed. Check out her outfit at the Mumbai airport.People who want the Taliban should tell what punishment would have been given to it according to the Sharia law."



(Original caption in Hindi: यह जावेद अख्तर की पोती उर्फी जावेद है मुंबई एयरपोर्ट पर इस का पहनावा देखिए। तालिबानी चाहक लोग बतावे इसको सरिया कानून के अनुसार क्या सजा बनती।)

"Urfi Javed is not related to us in any way"

BOOM reached out to Shabana Azmi for clarification. Azmi told BOOM that Urfi Javed has no relation with her family. "We have two granddaughters named Shakya and Akira and Urfi Javed is not our granddaughter," Azmi said.





Shakya Akhtar and Akira Akhtar are daughters of Javed Akhtar's son Farhan Akhtar. On September 16, 2019 Farhan Akhtar shared a photo of his daughters with Javed Akhtar on his Instagram with a caption, " Dada time".

Azmi also retweeted an article by Lastely and clarified that Urfi Javed is not related to her family in any way.

Urfi Javed is not related to us in any way https://t.co/JjY2GsRVh7 — Azmi Shabana (@AzmiShabana) September 7, 2021

