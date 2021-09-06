Video Of A Crocodile Killing A Woman In Mexico Falsely Shared As India

Claim

In Gorakhpur's Ramgarh Taal (lake), a girl was trying to take a selfie and a crocodile grabbed her (In Hindi - गोरखपुर नौका बिहार रामगढ़वा ताल मैं लड़की सेल्फी लेते वक्त मगरमच्छ ने दबोचा)

Fact

BOOM found that the viral video is from Tamaulipas, Mexico and not from India. According to Mexican media reports, a crocodile attacked and killed a woman on June 21, 2021, when she was allegedly washing her clothes on the shore of Laguna del Carpintero Tampico in Tamaulipas, Mexico. The woman's body was recovered from the lagoon by officials reported Riviera Maya News on July 24, 2021. BOOM had previously debunked the same video in August 2021, when it was being shared with false captions claiming to be from India.