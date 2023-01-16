An old video from Moscow, Russia is being shared with a false claim that it shows the recent passenger plane crash in Pokhara, Nepal.

BOOM found that the video is from the Moscow region in Russia and was shot in August 2021.

A Yeti airlines plane from Kathmandu with 72 people aboard crashed on Sunday, January 15, 2023, in Pokhara. Being termed Nepal's deadliest plane crash in 30 years, authorities have said that they don't believe anybody from the plane would have survived the crash.

Since the plane crash, several videos are being shared on social media claiming to be from this crash. One such video shot from a long distance shows a blazing plane flying into the ground followed by a massive cloud of smoke erupting from the crash.

It is being shared on Twitter with the caption, "This is how the #NepalPlaneCrash took place. THe #YetiAirlines plane was traveling from #Dhaka to #Nepal. Unfortunate flight was carrying 72 passengers on board. destiny...😭😭 #NepalPlaneCrashVideo"













FACT-CHECK

BOOM found that the video is from Moscow in Russia when a prototype Ilyushin Il-112V military transport aircraft with three people on board crashed on August 17, 2021.



A reverse image search of keyframes from the video on Yandex led us to a website, dailyblocks.tv that carried the same video on August 17.

The video was shared with the title, "One of the prototypes of the Il-112V military light transport aircraft crashed in Kubinka today - August 17 2021"





Taking a cue from this, we looked for news reports about the incident and found a report by Reuters published on August 17, 2021. According to the report, the manufacturer of the plane, United Aircraft Corporation, released a statement regarding the crash.















Another detailed article by Russian news website Sputnik International added that the three men on board had not survived the crash. The report also informed that the aircraft was flying from the city of Voronezh to the city of Zhukovsky near Moscow when the crash occurred.



