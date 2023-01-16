Several Congress functionaries tweeted a doctored video of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President JP Nadda claiming he said "BJP government means rape", at a recent public address in Tripura.

BOOM found that the video has been doctored by splicing different portions of the video from his speech together and that Nadda made no such statement during his address.

JP Nadda visited Agartala, Tripura on January 12, 2023, on the National Youth Day, also known as Vivekananda Jayanti, for a public address. During his speech, he spoke about all the development work brought about in the country during the BJP's regime, specifically in Tripura. He compared the BJP's successes to the supposed failures of the Communist Party of India (Marxist), which was the longest-reigning party in the state before BJP ended its 25-year run in 2018.

A video of JP Nadda saying 'BJP's government means rape' is going viral on Facebook and Twitter.

Shared by several Congress functionaries including Lalan Kumar and Alka Lamba, the caption reads, "Today @JPNadda ji has spoken the truth... Listen, "BJP's government means rape" Drones and binoculars must listen!!!"

(Original text in Hindi: आज @JPNadda जी ने सच बोल ही दिया... सुनिए, "BJP की सरकार मतलब बलात्कार" ड्रोन और दूरबीन वाले जरूर सुने!!! @INCIndia @INCUttarPradesh @Jairam_Ramesh @Ashok_Kashmir")













Click here to view the tweet and here for the archive.













Click here to view the tweet and here for the archive.





The video is also viral on Facebook.













Click here to view.









FACT-CHECK





BOOM found that the video has been doctored and JP Nadda made no such statement during his address.

We checked the BJP's official YouTube channel and found a live stream of JP Nadda's public address from Agartala, Tripura. His attire in this live stream was an exact match to our viral video.





At the 29:07 mark, Nadda is heard saying, "CPM government means rape" followed by "CPM government means shutdowns, CPM government means strike,..."

The viral video is edited to lift two different portions of the video and splice or join them together to make this false statement.

We watched the whole video and did not find him saying "BJP government means rape" at any point of the live stream.







