Did PM Modi Wave At An Empty Ground In Unnao? A FactCheck

A video clip showing Prime Minister Narendra Modi waving at a crowd standing at a distance is viral on social media with captions falsely claiming that the PM is waving at an empty ground. Several social media users have also shared the same video with sarcastic caption reading 'such a huge crowd'.

BOOM found that the claim is false and the crowd standing at a distance from Modi can be seen waving back at him.

The prime minister was addressing a rally in Unnao, Uttar Pradesh on February 20, 2022 and the viral video has been shot as the PM landed from a helicopter.

The viral clip shows Modi waving in all directions. Since the video is of poor quality and has been overlaid with a film song, one can not make out the crowd standing at a distance from the PM. The video has 'look at the crowd' written over it in Hindi.

A Hindi caption with the viral video translates to 'Who is Modiji waving at. Heights of drama'.

(Hindi: मोदी जी किसको देख कर हाथ हिला रहे..हद है नौटंकीबाजी की भी)





Another Facebook user shared the same video with a Hindi caption translating to 'Who is Modiji waving at in Hardoi. It seems there's a crowd of millions but I am unable to see anything. You people, please help me'.

(Hindi: हरदोई में मोदी जी किसको देख के हाथ हिला रहे हैं लगता है करोड़ों की भीड़ है लेकिन मैं कुछ देख नहीं पा रहा हूं आप लोग कुछ मदद कीजिए)





The video is viral on Twitter too.

But where are the people? Who is he waving to? https://t.co/jcaLoa1iiy — Rupa Gulab (@rupagulab) February 20, 2022

The same video has been shared by several Facebook pages and Twitter handles with a sarcastic Hindi caption translating to 'Oh my god, I have never seen such a huge crowd in my life'.



(Hindi: बाप रे बाप इतनी भीड़, मैंने अपनी लाइफ में इतनी भीड़ नही देखी)





Fact Check

BOOM did a reverse image search on the video and found a tweet from NDTV's official Twitter handle sharing the same video.

The tweet from February 20 reads '#ElectionsWithNDTV | Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives for his rally in Unnao #UttarPradeshElections'.

#ElectionsWithNDTV | Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives for his rally in Unnao #UttarPradeshElections pic.twitter.com/gGFaEH5C5N — NDTV (@ndtv) February 20, 2022

The NDTV video, which has more clarity, shows people standing behind barricades and on terrace of houses at a distance from the camera and Modi.

BOOM zoomed in on the crowd at various points in the video. Check below.





According to news reports, Modi was in Unnao, UP on February 20 to address an election rally as the state went for third phase of polling.