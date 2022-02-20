No News Found

Old Video Of Burqa-Clad Liquor Smuggler Shared With False Claim

BOOM found that the video is from Andhra Pradesh and the people shown in it were not arrested for pelting stones, as claimed in viral posts.

By - Srijit Das
  |  20 Feb 2022 8:02 AM GMT

Claim

A video of a burqa-clad man apprehended by police personnel is being shared with captions claiming that it shows a group of men caught for pelting stones at police in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Karnataka.

Fact

BOOM found that the viral video is old and is being shared with a false claim. The man, along with his partners, was arrested for allegedly smuggling illegal liquor in Kurnool, Andhra Pradesh. BOOM did a keyword search and found the same video uploaded on YouTube channel of ETV Andhra Pradesh on August 7, 2020. The headline of the video reads 'Several Arrested | for Transfer Illegal Liquor with Wearing Burqa | at Kurnool Dist (Sic).' Telugu news portal NTV also reported about the incident carrying screenshots from the same video. The report mentioned that the police had arrested burqa-clad men who bought liquor at cheaper price in Telangana and sold them at higher prices in Andhra Pradesh. BOOM had debunked the same video when it was viral earlier with another false claim.

Claim :   Video shows burqa-clad man arrested for pelting stones at police in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Karnataka.
Claimed By :  Social Media Users
Fact Check :  False
Fact Check Fake News Viral Video Terror Activity Police Old Video Andhra Pradesh Liquor Smuggling 
