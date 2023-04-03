Fake Message Claiming PM Modi Was Praised by NYT Editor Revived
BOOM reached out to the spokesperson of The New York Times who refuted the viral claim and called it a fabrication.
Claim
An excerpt from an article purporting to be written by the editor of The New York Times, Joseph Hope, is circulating online. The message contains praises for PM Modi, his foreign policy and how he is helping India develop through international relations.
Fact
BOOM had debunked this claim in July 2021 and found that it was fabricated and there was no editor by the name of Joseph Hope working at NYT. We reached out to Nicole Taylor, Director of Communications at The New York Times at that time who refuted the claim and said, "Any message attributed to Joseph Hope as Editor of The New York Times is a fabrication and untrue. The editor of The New York Times is Dean Baquet." After this, we searched for Baquet on NYT's official website and found that that he was listed as the Executive Editor in 2021. As of April 2022, Joseph Kahn is the executive editor of the publication.
