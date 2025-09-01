No, This Is Not The Man Accused Of Abusing PM During A Rally

A photograph of the namesake of one Mohammad Rizvi, arrested by Bihar Police on August 29 for making derogatory remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a Youth Congress rally in Darbhanga, has surfaced falsely linking him to the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Several social media users shared the photograph of the namesake with a BJP scarf , misidentifying him as the accused Rizvi.

BOOM found that the viral image shows Nek Mohammad Rizvi, a BJP worker from Anuppur district in Madhya Pradesh and not Darbhnaga resident Mohammad Rizvi alias Raja, who was arrested.

Bihar Police refuted the viral claim and identified the actual image of the accused. Meanwhile, Nek Mohammad Rizvi has also filed a complaint about the misidentification on social media.

The Claim

Congress leader Chandan Yadav shared the image on X with the caption: "Mohammad Rizvi alias Raja, who abused Prime Minister Modi, has been arrested. He has no connection with the Congress; rather, he appears to be a BJP stooge. There is also a picture of him with BJP leader and Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. He is said to be a member of the BJP's Minority Morcha.' (Translated from Hindi)

Click here and here to see archives.

What We Found

1. Photograph Of Madhya Pradesh BJP Worker: Multiple users commented on Yadav's X post identifying the person in the photograph as Nek Mohammad Rizvi. We then found Nek Mohammad Rizvi's Facebook profile, where the photo with Shivraj Singh Chouhan was uploaded as his cover photo.

Nek Mohammad Rizvi identifies himself as a BJP worker from Madhya Pradesh. He also uploaded a video on Facebook refuting the viral claim where he stated that his photographs are being misused.

He further told BOOM that he is a BJP worker from Kotma Assembly constituency in Anuppur, Madhya Pradesh. He said, "My full name is Nek Mohammad Rizvi, while the accused is Mohammad Rizvi alias Raja. I have filed a complaint with Kotma police regarding the misuse of my photo." A copy of the complaint is with BOOM.

2. Comparison of both the images: Local journalist Prahlad Kumar from Darbhanga told BOOM that a case was registered against Mohammad Rizvi at Simri police station in Darbhanga, and he was arrested on August 29, 2025. He also sent us a photo of the accused which clearly shows that it is different from the viral image.





3. Police Confirmation: A press note from Darbhanga Police identified the accused as Mohammad Rizvi alias Raja (20), a resident of Sakina Bhapura Ward No. 1, Singhwara police station area. For further confirmation, we shared the accused's image with the Darbhanga Sadar SDPO 2 SK Suman. Suman identified him as the arrested Mohammad Rizvi. BOOM was however unable to independently verify the accused's party affiliation.