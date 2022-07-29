CGI Generated Video Shared As Mermaid Spotted In Karnataka's Srirangapatna

A CGI (computer generated image) video showing a mermaid on a river bank is being shared on social media with false claims that the mythical creature, with a head and upper body of a human and a fish like tail, was spotted in Karnataka's Srirangapatna.



BOOM found that the video was made by an animation production channel JJPD Producciones on YouTube. The video has been shared on Facebook with a caption in Kannada that claims that the mermaids were spotted in Srirangapatna.

Watch the video here.





(Original text in Kannada: ಶ್ರೀರಂಗಪಟ್ಟಣದಲ್ಲಿ ಕಾಣಿಸಿಕೊಂಡ ಮತ್ಸ್ಯಕನ್ಯೆ!!)



The video was also uploaded on YouTube on July 26, 2022 with the same claim.

Fact Check BOOM was able to ascertain that the video is a work of animation and no such creature has been discovered. We noticed a watermark of "JJPD Producciones" starting from 10 seconds onwards. In April, 2020, BOOM had debunked a similar kind of mermaid video that was created by JJPD Producciones, using CGI.





BOOM looked at the YouTube channel of the animation company 'JJPD Producciones' and found that the 2:41 minutes extended video of the mysterious creature was uploaded on July 17, 2022. The original headline in Spanish, when translated to English, reads, "Terrifying Mermaid caught on video 2022 - Real or myth?"

(Original headline in Spanish: Aterradora Sirena captada en video 2022 - Real o mito?)



Description of the video reads, "The mythical mermaids, those mythological beings that belong to the legends, according to the stories, these are represented with a hybrid aspect, between human and fish. These are paranormal videos created by us to entertain. All images shown are fictional."

The description further stated that the CGI video design and creation of the mermaid in 3D was done by Joaquin Perez and the 3D animation and VFX edition was done by Jimmy Perez.





BOOM had earlier found JJPD Producciones is run by Nicaruguan YouTubers Perez duo. See the Facebook page of JJPD Producciones here. According to the bio, "We are two Nicaraguan brothers, creators of videos with special effects, paranormal, fiction short films, horror stories and more."