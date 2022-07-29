Video Of Raveena Tandon Dancing With TMC MP Viral As Partha Chatterjee Aide

An old video of Trinamool Congress MP Saugata Roy dancing with Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon has been shared on social media with captions misidentifying the latter as arrested Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee's aide Arpita Mukherjee.

In continuation with the searches at sacked Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee and his associate Arpita Mukherjee's multiple houses, the Enforce Directorate (ED) has recovered Rs 50 crores in cash and jewellery.

Meanwhile, BJP national vice president and former Bengal chief Dilip Ghosh has alleged that Saugata Roy would visit Mukherjee's Belgharia apartment as the TMC MP had an office in the same premise. However, Roy has denied the charge against him saying he will resign from his MP post if the allegation is proven right.

The video is being shared in this backdrop. The post also features a screengrab of a news bulletin in Bangla that reads, "Saugata Roy would visit the flat, said residents of the flat." (Original text in Bangla: সৌগত রায় আসতেন ফ্ল্যাটে বললেন, আবাসিকরা)

The caption with the video reads, "Saugata Roy, the klept MP of the Trinamool Congress is having a jig with Arpita Mukherjee - how shameful of him ! The game has just begun ! It's only to see what else will follow, next ! After the recruitment scam in the Education Department, bigger players will also come to the fore. An enquiry must be initiated even against the Kolkata Mayor, Firhad Hakim." (sic.)





BJP youth wing's state vice-president Tarunjyoti Tewari also posted the video with a similar claim in Bengali.





Fact Check

BOOM performed a keyword search using words "Saugata Roy Dance" and found a clearer version of the video on Sangbad Pratidin's official YouTube channel uploaded on January 18, 2019. We were able to ascertain that the woman in the viral video is actress Raveena Tandon and not Arpita Mukherjee as claimed in the Facebook posts.

The description with the video reads, "TMC MP Saugata Roy shares stage and shakes leg with Raveena Tandon at Dum Dum food festival."



We also found the same video on Sangbad Pratidin's Facebook page where the TMC MP can be seen matching steps to Tandon's popular song Tu Cheez Badi Hai at the event.

Raveena Tandon came to Kolkata to attend a food festival 'Nale Jhole' in Dumdum, on January 17, 2019, reported Sangbad Pratidin.

A related keyword search on YouTube led us to a video shot from a different angle of the same event. The video was uploaded on YouTube on January 18, 2019.

Bratya Basu, minister of higher education, WB, posted images of the event on his official Facebook page on January 17, 2019.

India Today also reported about the same video.



