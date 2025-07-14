Media Outlets Add False Communal Angle To Dhaka Lynching Incident

A Muslim scrap trader was lynched in Dhaka, Bangladesh, on July 9, 2025 following a dispute over extortion money. Multiple Indian media outlets and social media users falsely identified the victim as Hindu, sparking misinformation about a communal angle to the crime.

BOOM confirmed that the man killed—Md Sohag alias Lal Chand—was Muslim, and not Hindu. According to local police in Dhaka, he was buried according to Islamic rites, while official statements identify his father as Md Aiyub Ali and his wife as Lucky Begum.

The lynching, which took place near Mitford Hospital in Old Dhaka, was widely circulated through a disturbing video that showed the victim being bludgeoned with concrete slabs, with the attackers seen dancing on his body after confirming his death. The video has gone viral across platforms, prompting outrage in Bangladesh and misreporting in India.

The Claim:

Multiple Indian news outlets, including India Today, Republic TV, Wion News and NDTV reported that the victim was Hindu. India Today ran a headline stating: “Hindu trader beaten to death with concrete slabs in Bangladesh; attackers dance on body.” Republic published a similar story, calling the incident an instance of “violence against Hindus in crisis-hit Bangladesh.”

Social media posts amplified these reports, with users alleging a communal motive behind the killing and blaming the Bangladeshi government for failing to protect minorities (archive here).

What We Found:

Through local news reports, official statements, and by speaking to the local police, BOOM determined the Sohag hailed from Muslim community.

Killed in dispute over extortion money: As reported by Bangladeshi daily Prothom Alo, Sohag was a scrap dealer who was attacked by extortionists over a personal dispute. The report does not mention any communal angle to the crime. Local daily Alokito Bangladesh also reported that Sohag was buried next to his mother's grave in his native village, following Islamic funeral prayers.

Dhaka Metropolitan Police refutes viral claim: Deputy Commissioner (Media and Public Relations) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police refuted the viral claim of Sohag being Hindu, and told BOOM Bangladesh that Sohag was buried, further confirming that his funeral was held according to Islamic rites.

CA Press Wing refutes claim by Indian media: The Press Wing of interim government of Bangladesh's Chief Adviser's office put out a post on social media, stating that "Md Sohag, alias Lal Chand, was a Muslim businessman."

"His father’s name is Md Aiyub Ali, his mother’s name is Aleya Begum. He is survived by his wife Lucky Begum, his sister Fatema, and his son Sohan," the statement added.

With inputs from Tausif Akbar, BOOM Bangladesh.