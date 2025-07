A video of an Assamese film set where an investigation of a crime scene is being enacted has surfaced with a false claim that it shows a woman lying lifeless after being sexually assaulted in Jharkhand.

BOOM spoke to the Assamese actor Aimoni Kaman, who confirmed it was part of the shooting of the film Lujeg, that took place in Assam in May this year.

The video shows visuals of a woman lying lifeless, as police personnel investigate the crime scene.

The Claim

Several users on Instagram shared the video with a Hindi caption that translates to, “Six boys assaulted a woman, beat her up, and dumped her. The girl is from Jharkhand.”

(Original Text in Hindi: 6 लडको ने एक लड़की की लूटी इज्जत और लड़की को मार कर फेंका झड़ियो मुझे और लड़की है झारखंड की)

Click here to view the post and here for an archive.

What We Found: Video Is From A Movie Shoot In Assam

1. Video Shared As BTS From Movie On Instagram: We broke the video into keyframes and found that an Instagram user, Prodip Panging, had uploaded a longer version of the video on May 14, 2025. The post said it showed behind-the-scenes footage from an upcoming movie called Lujeg. In his post, Panging tagged two other Instagram users. One of them, @chand_raj_music, shared a similar video on the same day and mentioned Aimoni Kaman.

2. Aimoni Kaman’s Clarification: A keyword search led us to Aimoni Kaman’s Instagram profile, where she posted similar visuals on May 14, clarifying they were from a shooting from a film. We also found her YouTube channel, where she uploaded a vlog about the shooting on May 15. Footage showing Kaman in the same outfit and at the same location, appears in the vlog around the 3:49 mark.

We then reached out to Aimoni Kaman who confirmed that the video is from a film shooting in Assam. Kaman told us, “The video was recorded on May 14. It does not show any real incident of sexual assault.” She also sent us a video with her clarification.