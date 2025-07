A video showing people being beaten by police while in a semi-clad state is viral on social media. Several users are sharing it with the claim that it depicts police brutality against Dalits in public.

However, BOOM found that the viral footage is originally from a shooting of a Kannada film Deadly Soma Part 2, which took place in April 2025.

The Claim

A user on Instagram (archive link) shared the video with a Hindi caption that translates to: "The Bhimta gang, which had threatened Manuvadis on Instagram, was dealt with today." The same video is also going viral on Facebook, with the same claim.

What we found

1.The video is from the set of a Kannada film shoot

We ran a reverse image search using Google Lens on the key frames from the viral video. This led us to a YouTube channel called Kannada Pichhar, which had shared the video on April 15, 2025. The title states that the footage is from the shooting of the movie Deadly Soma 2.

Several other videos related to the filming of Deadly Soma 2 have also been posted on both the YouTube channel and Instagram account of Kannada Pichhar.

2. Verified geolocation on Google Maps.

Using visual cues from the video, we searched the location on Google Maps and identified it as the City Market area in Bengaluru.