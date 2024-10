A 48-second video clip showing Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge waiting outside the collectorate's room during Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s nomination for the Wayanad bypolls is viral on social media.



Several Bharatiya Janata Party leaders shared the viral video claiming that Congress deliberately kept Kharge out because he is a Dalit.

BOOM found the claim to be misleading because only five people including the candidate are allowed to enter the collectorate room at one time during the nomination process. Moreover, a Congress spokesperson told BOOM that Kharge was allowed in the room after a few minutes.

On October 23, Priyanka Gandhi filed her nomination for the Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency. Her brother, Rahul Gandhi, had vacated the Wayanad seat after winning in Rae Bareli.

BJP leaders such as Rajeev Chandrashekhar, Amit Malviya, Assam chief minister Himanta Biswas, Minister of Culture and Union Minister of Culture and Tourism, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat were among the many who posted the viral video.

Amit Malviya’s post on X read, “Mallikarjun Kharge, veteran leader and Congress President, was kept out of Priyanaka Vadra’s nomination. Did the Gandhis keep him out because he is a Dalit?”