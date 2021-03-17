Mahua Moitra Falsely Claims Yogi Adityanath Said He Will Kill 'TMC Goondas'

Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra falsely claimed on Tuesday that Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that he would 'kill TMC goondas one by one' if the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) came to power in West Bengal.

BOOM went through the speeches made by CM Adityanath on March 16, 2021 where he addressed three rallies at different places in West Bengal and found that Moitra's claim is false.

Moitra in her tweet wrote, "So Yogi CM comes to WB today, says he will kill "TMC goondas" one by one. Gudduji - listen up - your thok do culture may work in the vanar sena commune you ruled, doesn't work here." (sic)



So Yogi CM comes to WB today, says he will kill "TMC goondas" one by one

Gudduji - listen up - your thok do culture may work in the vanar sena commune you ruled, doesn't work here. — Mahua Moitra (@MahuaMoitra) March 16, 2021

Campaigning for the West Bengal assembly elections is ongoing in the state which will go to polls in eight phases starting from March 27, 2021, to April 29, 2021 and the counting of votes will take place on May 2, 2021.

On searching with the same caption on Facebook, we found that the false claim is being shared.





FACT-CHECK

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath had addressed three rallies in West Bengal on March 16, 2021. BOOM found that in none of them did he say that he would kill TMC goons. Instead in his speeches, he mentions TMC 'goondas' while criticising the TMC government for law and order in the state and said that the BJP would punish TMC goons if brought to power in the state.



Balarampur, Purulia

While referring to the kin of three slain BJP workers present on the dais at the election rally in Purulia and criticising the Mamata Banerjee led TMC government, Yogi Adityanath at 5.12 mark says, "these TMC goons, do not believe in law and order, and remember after May 2, when the BJP government will come to power, these goondas will be one by one punished.."

(In Hindi - Yeh TMC ke gunday, yeh kanoon ko nahi maanta, jab BJP ki sarkar aayegi to in goondon ko chun chun ke saza dilwayi jayegi)

We did not find the word 'kill' or any reference where he mentions that 'TMC goondas' would be killed.





A news report on the chief minister's speech in Purulia also stated that he had mentioned that TMC goons would be brought to book under a BJP government.





Raipur, Bankura

In this speech at a rally in Bankura, Adityanath while criticising the TMC government for law and order and refers to them TMC goondas, however, no where in the speech we found him mentioning that he would 'kill' TMC goondas.

Belda, West Medinipur



In this speech, Adityanath mentions that after the BJP government comes to power after May 2, 2021, whoever has targeted and attacked BJP workers, for them law will take its course after May 2. (At 16.00 timestamp). In this speech also we did not find any mention of Adityanath stating that TMC goons would be killed.









