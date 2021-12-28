Video Of Man Warning A Couple In A Hotel Room Is Scripted

A scripted video of a person confronting a young couple in a hotel room and moral policing them is being shared with false claims that it shows a real incident on how young girls "are losing their way" in life.

BOOM found that content creators made this scripted video to 'spread awareness' with the actors themselves saying the same towards the end of the video.



In recent times, BOOM has debunked several scripted videos that have been passed off with unrelated claims on social media. Although content creators upload these videos with disclaimers that state these are for 'educational purposes' yet these clips are prone to abuse as they are later cropped and shared with misleading captions.



The 5.13-minute-long video shows a man entering into a hotel, enquiring about a girl then forcibly entering a hotel room in search of her. The scene then shows the man confronting a young couple, with the girl dressed in a school uniform. He proceeds to show the couple a video, claiming it is about a girl who bunked school and went to a hotel room with a man and tells the couple that they are creating a bad reputation by doing the same.

The viral video is being shared with a Hindi caption that translates to, "This girl used to go to a hotel with a boy from her home instead of attending school, one day her teacher came to know about it then..".



(Original Caption in Hindi: लड़की घर से स्कूल के बदले लड़के के साथ होटल जाती थी एक दिन उसके टीचर को पता चलगया फिर)





Fact Check



BOOM analysed the video and found that it is a scripted act with the actors themselves, towards the end, asking parents to be "more careful" of their children's activities when they are not at home.

We further noticed that the video shown by the man to the young couple in the hotel room, is another scripted act, which BOOM had previously debunked when it had gone viral with false communal claims.

Taking a cue from this, we traced back to the Facebook Page named Deepika Shah found the same video uploaded on December 20, 2021 with the same caption.





We checked the Facebook page of Deepika Shah and found several such scripted videos on it. The page carries a photo of a woman and describes her as a public figure.

The page shared another such scripted video on December 18, 2021 where the same characters who acted in the recent viral clip are seen.





The page on December 25, 2021 uploaded a post clarifying that they make scripted acts to create awareness. The page in its post, thanked BOOM, sharing a screenshot of a fact check and other organizations for debunking posts which gave a false communal spin to their scripted videos.





