Old Video Revived As BJP Leader Thrashed While Visiting Manipur
BOOM found that the video shows BJP leader Dilip Ghosh being assaulted in Darjeeling in October 2017.
Claim
An old video of BJP's former Bengal president Dilip Ghosh getting thrashed by the public is viral with the false claim that he was beaten up while visiting Manipur. The video is being circulated with the caption, "BJP bigwigs tried to visit Manipur. This is the reception that they received."
Fact
BOOM had previously debunked this video in June 2023 and March 2019 when it went viral with separate claims. We listened to the audio carefully and found one person saying, "What do you think of the Gorkhas?" in the background. Taking a cue from this, we ran a search with the keywords 'Gorkhas thrash BJP leaders' and found that the incident took place on October 5, 2017, when BJP's then Bengal president Dilip Ghosh visited Darjeeling's Hill City for a public address. During this address, Ghosh and other BJP workers faced protests from local Gorkha leaders. A report by Hindustan Times published on the same day read, "Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh got a taste of the ground reality in Darjeeling on Thursday when people from the Benoy Tamang faction of the Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM) roughed up BJP workers accompanying Ghosh minutes after forcing him to cancel a public meeting."
