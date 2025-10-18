Siddaramaiah Cites Defunct World Record Certificate for Karnataka’s Shakti Scheme

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and several pro-Congress accounts claimed that Karnataka state government's 'Shakti' scheme received a certificate from the London Book of World Records.

BOOM found that the claim is misleading; records show that this company was legally dissolved months before the certificate was issued.

Also Read:Photo Of Virat Kohli Signing Autograph On Pakistan Flag Is Morphed

The Claim

On October 16, 2025, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah posted on X (archived here) announcing that the government's 'Shakti Scheme' had been certified by the London Book of World Records for the "highest number of free bus rides availed by women".

He also claimed the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) was recognised by the London Book of World Records.

What We Found

The claim is misleading, as the London Book of World Records is a dissolved entity.

Company officially dissolved : According to the official UK Companies House registry, London Book Of World Records Limited (Company number 15807885) was officially "Dissolved" on July 15, 2025. This was three months before the certificate was publicly shared by Congress leaders.

: According to the official UK Companies House registry, London Book Of World Records Limited (Company number 15807885) was officially "Dissolved" on July 15, 2025. This was three months before the certificate was publicly shared by Congress leaders. Short-lived corporate existence: The records show the company was only incorporated on June 28, 2024, and was active for less than a year before its dissolution.

The records show the company was only incorporated on June 28, 2024, and was active for less than a year before its dissolution. Head office in New Delhi: An August 2024 archive of the LBWR website shows that its head office was located in New Delhi, India, contradicting its "London" branding. We also reached out on the phone numbers provided on their website and on the archived page, but all the numbers were unreachable.







