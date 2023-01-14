Old Video From Indonesia Revived As Muslim Man Tortured In China
BOOM found that the video dates back to May 2017 and shows an Indonesian soldier beating up a pickpocket.
Claim
A disturbing video of two men in uniform thrashing a man stripped to his underwear, has been revived on Facebook with a false claim that it shows a Muslim man being tortured by an official in China. The Facebook Post has been captioned as, “This is a Chinese officer beating a Muslim Uyghur for having a copy of the Quran in his house! Everyone send this out so the world knows what is happening in East Turkistan.”
Fact
BOOM looked at the video closely and found that the other man in uniform had 'PKD' written on his safety helmet. We looked for its meaning and found that PKD stands for Petugas Keamanan Dalam, which is a private railway security guard in Indonesia. On May 24, 2017, Tribune News reported that the incident took place on May 13, 2017 at the Depok Baru station in Jakarta, Indonesia. According to the report the man a local pick-pocket who got caught at a railway station and was beaten up by PKD later. BOOM has debunked the video in 2020, when it was shared as Muslim Uyghur being tortured in China.
