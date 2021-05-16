Heart-breaking Photo From 2016 Syria Bomb Blast Shared As Gaza

A heart-breaking set of photos showing two dust-covered boys crying and embracing each other is viral on social media with misleading captions linking the incident to the ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestine.

BOOM found that the viral image is from 2016 and captures an incident from Syria.

The death toll in the ongoing Israel-Palestine conflict has been increasing with every passing day. According to a news report, the death toll in Gaza stood at 122 on May 15. Israel's air strikes on Gaza has recently killed 33 Palestinians, including 13 children, reported Reuters. In Israel, 10 people including two children have been killed in rocket attacks by Hamas and other militant groups.

In this backdrop a set of two moving photos is being shared with a caption reading 'Two brothers from #Gaza ... each thought the other was killed by the Israeli bombing ... until ... that'.

The pictures show two boys clinging to each other while they are crying.

Two brothers from #Gaza ... each thought the other was killed by the Israeli bombing ... until ... that pic.twitter.com/gzzRdwyI3J — Muntaser Alrefa'i (@Voice_Of_Pal) May 11, 2021

Fact Check

A reverse image search on the photos led us to a video report published by The Washington Post in 2016.





The report stated that these Syrian boys were embracing over the loss of their brother in a bombing attack at Aleppo City in Syria. An estimated 13-15 people were killed in the August 25, 2016 attack, most of them children .



We also did a related keyword search and found a video on Inside Edition's YouTube Channel uploaded on August 27, 2016.

The headline with the video reads 'Heartbreaking Video Shows Young Boys Grieving Over Their Brother's Death'.

The description with the video uploaded on the YouTube channel reads 'Two brothers hugged and cried after they realized their other brother was killed in a barrel blast in Syria. The country's civil war has killed thousands of children and left countless others homeless. The world was reminded of the crisis when video of a boy named Omran went viral showing the child sitting in an ambulance in a state of shock covered in dust. The video was released by the Aleppo Media Center, an anti-government activist group'.

