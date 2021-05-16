2013 Protest Video From Egypt Shared As Palestinians Faking Injury

An old protest video from Egypt showing people wrapped in shrouds lying on ground is viral on social media with a false caption linking the incident to the ongoing Israel-Palestine conflict. A caption with the viral video sarcastically suggests that Palestinians are faking casualties.

BOOM found that the 2013 video shows a protest in Al-Azhar University in Cairo, Egypt.

International wire agency Associated Press (AP) has reported that at least 181 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza, including 52 children and 31 women, with 1,225 wounded. Eight Israellis have also lost their lives, including a 5-year-old boy and a soldier. Also Read How Forced Expulsions In Sheikh Jarrah EscalatedIsrael-Palestine Tensions

The 2-minute-long video shows bodies wrapped in shroud lying on the ground. One of the bodies can be seen moving inside the shroud. At one point in the video, a person lifts the shroud and a man can be seen scratching his nose. He laughs briefly before his face is covered again. A caption with the video reads 'When you're a dead Palestinian martyr but your nose keeps itching Bloody terrorits (Sic)'.









Fact Check BOOM did a reverse image search on a keyframe of the video and found a longer version of it uploaded on YouTube channel Al-Badil Newspaper, an Egyptian news outlet, on October 28, 2013. A headline with the video in Arabic translates to 'A representative show of the bodies inside Al-Azhar University'.

(Arabic: "عرض تمثيلي بالجثامين داخل جامعة الازهر) The description of Al-Badil's YouTube video translates to 'Dozens of Muslim Brotherhood students at Al-Azhar University organized a mass demonstration in front of the college administration building. The students chanted slogans against the army and the police." BOOM also found a Facebook post uploaded on October 30, 2013 showing the same video.