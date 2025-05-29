COVID-19 In 2025: Are New Variants Fueling Another Wave?

COVID-19 cases in India are rising steadily, with most new infections reported from Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Kerala. According to the official data, the national tally has already crossed 1,000 cases.

Since May 19, Kerala has recorded the highest number of COVID-19 cases, with 335 new infections bringing its total to 430. Maharashtra follows with 154 new cases out of a total of 210.



Delhi has reported a sharp increase as well, adding 99 new cases and reaching a cumulative count of 104. Rising case numbers have also been reported in Gujarat, Karnataka, and Haryana, indicating a broader national surge.



In response, health officials have ramped up monitoring efforts and are advising stricter adherence to safety protocols in states with higher transmission.



Globally, several countries are also seeing fresh COVID-19 spikes. World Health Organisation (WHO) data highlights notable surges in parts of Southeast Asia, including Hong Kong and Singapore.

Which New Variants Have Emerged?



As of early 2025, the data from the Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG) shows that JN.1 has emerged as the dominant COVID-19 variant in India, responsible for around 53% of sequenced cases. It is a sub-lineage of Omicron and has been the most frequently detected variant in recent months, alongside BA.2, which accounts for approximately 26% of cases.



Two newer subvariants—NB.1.8.1 and LF.7—have also been identified in India. NB.1.8.1, a descendant of JN.1, was found in a sample from Tamil Nadu in April. LF.7 has been detected in four cases in Gujarat as of May.



Both subvariants are categorised by the WHO as ‘Variants Under Monitoring’, meaning they currently pose a low risk to public health.



Globally, similar patterns are being observed. In Singapore, LF.7 and NB.1.8 now account for over two-thirds of locally sequenced cases. However, health authorities there have stated that these variants do not appear to be more transmissible or cause more severe illness than earlier strains.



In India, health officials continue to monitor these variants closely as part of ongoing genomic surveillance efforts.

Can New COVID Variants Trigger Another Wave?



As COVID-19 cases see a gradual rise in parts of India, with new variants emerging, BOOM spoke to doctors who believe it is highly unlikely that these variants could lead to a fresh wave.

They emphasised that COVID-19 has now become endemic in India and is expected to appear in seasonal cycles with mild symptoms in most people.

New variants of viruses like SARS-CoV-2 form through mutations, a natural process where genetic material changes slightly each time the virus replicates. Over time, some of these changes result in subvariants with different characteristics. However, not all of them are more dangerous or transmissible.

Dr. Sandeep Datta, a pulmonologist, explained that COVID-19 is caused by an RNA virus, which typically shows severe symptoms only during initial infections. “RNA viruses are aggressive in the beginning, but over time, the body's immune system creates antibodies. That’s why subsequent infections tend to be milder,” he said.

He pointed out that previous waves were more intense partly because we lacked immunity and our bodies weren’t producing enough cytokines (proteins which regulate immune responses) to fight it. Today, due to herd immunity and vaccination, these variants behave more like seasonal infections.

Datta added that we still don’t have a complete picture of the subvariants circulating in India. “Proper genome sequencing is essential to understand what we are really dealing with,” he said.

Echoing a similar view, Dr. Sarika Verma, an ENT specialist, said COVID-19 should now be treated as endemic. “Like typhoid or tuberculosis, it is here to stay. It will keep coming and going. There is absolutely no reason to panic,” she told BOOM.

She said the recent rise in outpatient department (OPD) visits is manageable and not alarming. “This isn’t anything like the Delta wave. We’re not seeing a spike in hospitalisations or deaths. Symptoms are mostly limited to cold, cough, fatigue and throat pain,” she said.

Both doctors emphasised that the vulnerable groups—senior citizens, immunocompromised patients, and those with chronic illnesses—should continue to take precautions. But for the general population, the new variants are unlikely to cause serious concern.

What Precautions Should You Take?



As new COVID-19 variants circulate and cases gradually rise, doctors emphasised that the situation is not alarming but still calls for basic caution. They advised simple, sensible steps—especially for those with symptoms or vulnerable health conditions—while warning against unnecessary panic or self-medication.



Verma advised that individuals experiencing flu-like symptoms such as a cold, cough, or fever should avoid work, school, and crowded places to limit transmission. “Stay isolated in a separate room until your symptoms resolve,” she said.

She added that early medical consultation is crucial, particularly if symptoms worsen—like persistent coughing or breathlessness—which may signal the need for further evaluation.

Verma also cautioned against misuse of common medications. “For fever, stick to Paracetamol. Avoid over-the-counter drugs like Nimesulide or Ibuprofen, which can damage the liver or suppress blood counts,” she said. “Don’t take steroids or antivirals without medical supervision, and there is no need to hoard vitamins—they don’t prevent COVID.”

Datta echoed the call for caution, particularly when it comes to self-medication. He noted that some COVID patients are presenting with atypical symptoms, including persistent fever or pancytopenia—a condition that lowers red and white blood cells and platelets, resembling illnesses like dengue. “In some cases, body-wide inflammation is also triggering false positives for infections like typhoid,” he explained.

“It is critical to consult a doctor and get tested before starting any medication on your own,” he said. “Antibiotics like Azithromycin or Doxycycline are ineffective against viral infections. Even excessive paracetamol use can irritate the gastrointestinal tract.”

On diagnostics, Datta pointed out that while RT-PCR tests are useful, they can sometimes detect dead viral fragments, resulting in misleading positives. “Some people might even be asymptomatic carriers. Rather than pushing for mass testing, we should prioritise treating those who are actually symptomatic,” he said.

He also reaffirmed the value of vaccines, noting that even seasonal flu shots now include COVID sub-strains. “Vaccines still provide partial protection. There’s no need for a widespread vaccination campaign at this stage, but those who are immuno-compromised—such as cancer or kidney patients—should definitely consider getting vaccinated,” he added.



