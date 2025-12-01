Trending Tags
AI Video Peddled To Falsely Claim Indian Soldier Fearful Of Pakistan

BOOM found the viral video does not show any real visuals, it is entirely AI generated.

Listen to this Article
An AI-generated video showing a crying soldier on a battlefield is being falsely circulated as real footage of an Indian soldier at the Indo-Pakistan border pleading with the Indian government not to confront Pakistan and calling their army “very dangerous.”

BOOM found the claim is false. Multiple AI detection tools confirmed the viral video has been generated using artificial intelligence.

The Claim

An X user posted the viral video with the caption, "At the Pakistan border, an Indian soldier's cry for help: Modi sleeps in an air conditioned room while we are sent to the Pakistan border to die. Please save me, Modi saar. The Pakistani army is very dangerous, don't mess with them." (sic)

Click here to see post and here for the archive.

What We Found

Viral Video Is AI Generated: We ran a related keyword search but did not find any credible news reports to corroborate the same.

We spotted unnatural eye movement when the soldier blinked. Taking a cue from this, we tested the viral video on Hive Moderation, a tool designed to detect AI content manipulation. Hive Moderation detected the video has 87% probability of being generated using artificial intelligence.


Then, we extracted the audio from the viral video and ran it on Hiya Deepfake Voice Detector tool. Hiya gave an authenticity score of only 1 out of 100 indicating the voice is entirely generated using AI.



Also Read:Video Of Crying Indian Soldiers Calling Pak Army 'Dangerous' Is AI

Tags

AI VideosAI GeneratedIndian soldier
Claim :   Video shows a crying Indian soldier telling PM Modi not to challenge Pakistan
Claimed By :  Social Media Users
Fact Check :  False
