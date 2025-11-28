Video Of Crying Indian Soldiers Calling Pak Army 'Dangerous' Is AI

A video generated using artificial intelligence falsely claiming to show two soldiers of the Indian army crying for the Indian government's help from the battlefield has surfaced online as real. The soldiers can heard labelling the the Pakistani army as dangerous while pleading to be released from duty.

BOOM found the video does not show any real visuals. We ran the viral video on multiple AI content detection tools and confirmed it to be AI generated.

The Claim

The 30 second long viral video shows two different soldiers asking the Narendra Modi led Indian government to send them home; one of the soldiers even identify themselves as Prakash. An user on X posted the video with a Urdu caption that translates to, "Indian Army's message to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi Long live Pakistan Army Long live Pakistan."

Click here to see post, here for the archive.

What We Found

Viral Video Is AI Generated: We ran multiple searches but did not find any credible source that indicated the viral visuals as a real incident. A close observation of the soldiers reveals an unnaturalness in their eyeball movements. Taking a cue, we ran the two visuals of the soldiers separately on multiple AI detection tools including Hive Moderation and Hiya.

First Visual

AI content detection tool Hive Moderation concluded that there is 82.1% probability of AI manipulation in the video. Then, we extracted the audio from the video and tested it on Hiya Deepfake Voice detector tool. Hiya called out the audio as fake with an authenticity score of only 1 out of 100. See the results below.





Second Visual

Next, we tested the remaining segment of the viral video on Hive Moderation's AI detector tool which confirmed the video has been manipulated using AI. We also ran the audio extracted from the second clip on Hiya's Deepfake Voice detector and found it to be fake. Hiya's result showed an authenticity score of 1 out of 100. See the results below.







