2019 Video Of Woman Raising 'Pakistan Zindabad' Slogan Shared As Recent

A two year old video where a woman can be seen raising 'Pakistan Zindabad' slogans during the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup match between India and Pakistan, has been revived on social media and is being shared as recent.



On October 24, 2021 India and Pakistan faced each other in the T20 World Cup match held in Dubai. India lost to Pakistan by 10 wickets following which the social media went into a tizzy. According to news reports, three Kashmiri students were arrested in Agra for celebrating Pakistan's win. Several unverified videos showing people bursting crackers have also been shared on social media with captions claiming they were Indian Muslims celebrating Pakistan's win.

The video from 2019 ICC World Cup that was held in UK has been revived in this backdrop.

The viral video shows a woman requesting a spectator in the stadium to click her photo with Pakistani cricket mascot Chaudhary Abdul Jalil famously known as 'Chacha Cricket'. She then raises slogans of 'Pakistan Zindabad'.

A Hindi caption with the Facebook post sharing the viral video translates to 'This will become so viral that she won't return to India. This is the real traitor of India, native of Ahmedabad, Gujarat. Share it so much that she goes to her father's home in Pakistan'.

(Hindi: भारत मे इतना ये व्हिडीओ वायरल होगा की यहा अनेका भूल जायेगी. ये हे भारत की असली गद्दार अहमदाबाद गुजरात की रहने वाली को इतना वायरल करो की वो अपने बाप के घर पाकिस्तान चली जाए )

Fact Check

BOOM watched the video closely and found that the woman says to the man recording the video that she is from Ahmedabad, Gujarat in India.

We then did a keyword search with the words 'Gujarati woman shouts Pakistan zindabad during cricket match' and found several news reports from 2019 that reported the incident.

A Times of India report published on July 4, 2019 states that the video of a woman shouting pro-Pakistan slogan during an ICC World Cup match in the UK had caused an uproar on social media.

The report further mentions that the woman had claimed she was from Juhapura locality of Ahmedabad. The city crime branch had launched a search for her and visited multiple locations in Ahmedabad to locate her address or family members, the article said.

The report also talks about a second video of the woman where she could be heard raising pro-Pakistani slogans and derogatory slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

A video report uploaded on TV9 Gujarati's YouTube page on July 3, 2019 also gives details of the incident.

The TV9 Gujarati report says that residents of Juhapura, Ahmedabad had refuted the claims of the woman being a resident of the area.

BOOM could not identify the woman independently but we found news reports that show the incident is old and not connected to the recent India-Pakistan cricket match.