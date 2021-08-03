Little Girl Doing Somersaults At Stunning Speed Is Not From India

A video of a little girl performing back flips at a stunning speed at her home is viral on social media with captions falsely claiming that she is Indian.

BOOM found that the six-year-old girl is Li Jiamin from China's Shanxi province.

The video is viral in the backdrop of the ongoing Tokyo Olympics where India has won two medals so far.

Read India At #TokyoOlympics Live Blog: India Lose In Men's Hockey SF

The viral video shows a little girl performing the acrobatic stunt effortlessly and at a stunning speed. She performs nearly 80 back flips within a minute, or so netizens claim.

A Facebook post sharing the video has has a Hindi caption which translates to 'Age - 6 year, time - 53 second, round - 80. Keep practicing, India is proud on daughters like you. Truly, there's no dearth of talent in Indian kids'.

(Hindi: उम्र-6 साल समय-53 सेकेंड राउंड-80 अभ्यास जारी रखो भारत को आप जैसी बेटियों पर गर्व है..... वास्तव मे, भारत के बच्चो मे काबिलियत की कमी नही है

The same video is viral on Twitter with a fictitious name given to the girl.

Also read Game On: Misinformation Around 2020 Tokyo Olympics Goes Viral

A Hindi caption with the Twitter post translates to 'Name - Jaspreet Sandhu, Age - 6 years, Time - 53 second, 80 round'.



(Hindi: नाम- जसप्रीत सन्धु उम्र 6 साल समय 53 सेकंड 80 राउंड)





Fact Check

BOOM did a keyword search with the words 'little girl somersault video viral' and found several reports and videos of the same girl.

A video uploaded on the verified YouTube channel of South China Morning Post identifies the girl as Li from China's Shanxi province. The video was uploaded on the SCMP's YouTube channel on August 25, 2020 with a title 'Chinese girl performs 80 somersaults in 1 minute'.

The description with the video reads 'A 5-year-old girl from China's Shanxi province can do 80 somersaults continuously in 1 minute. She has been practising it for 1.5 years with her father, and wants to break the Guinness World Record some day'.

While the video uploaded on this YouTube channel is not the same which is viral, we can see several similarities like the poster on the wall and the couch on which she performs the somersaults.

Taking cue from the SCMP video, BOOM did a keyword search with the words 'Li somersaults' and found the same video uploaded on Rumble.com on April 21, 2021. The Rumble report mentions the name of the girl in the viral video as Li Jiamin.

Another video report uploaded on Ruptly on April 30, 2021 profiles Li Jiamin.

Also read Rajinikanth College? Netizens Share Edited Image Of Mgmt Institute

The description with the video states that Jiamen's father Li Ertong is her coach.

Also head Newspaper Clipping Claiming PM Modi Had Stolen From His House Is Fake